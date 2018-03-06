Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Activists working on behalf of a hotel worker union have shouted down actor Danny Glover during a rally of Airbnb hosts at the New York state Capitol.

The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators.

(David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom on a lunch break from a pretrial hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Monday, March 5, 2018. Cosby's lawyers and ...

Republican leaders say the House will vote on a school safety bill next week as Congress struggles to respond to the deadly assault on a Florida high school.

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz ticks off points on her fingers as she speaks during a news conference at her office in Sunrise, Fla., on Monday, March 5, 2018. The Congresswoman organized a roun...

Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers in the state for a year that hackers stole their personal information.

Setting up a likely legal fight with the Trump administration, Washington has become the first state to enact its own net-neutrality requirements.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...

Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds _ and more outages.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Charlie Ruff with Jersey Central Power and Light works to repair power lines in Morristown, N.J., Monday, March 5, 2018. Tens of thousands of New Jersey residents remain without power and emergency officials are watching coastal ...

Democrats see surge in Texas primary early voting, but wins in the nation's largest red state likely to stay elusive.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in...

A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

The U.S. Marine Corps for the first time is adding women to a previously male-only combat training course in California, integrating the battalion this week after months of review.

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Mayor Megan Barry, a one-time rising star in the Democratic Party with big plans to remake Nashville, resigned Tuesday after pleading guilty to cheating the city out of thousands of dollars to carry on an affair with her bodyguard.

The resignation marked a swift fall for Barry, who stunned the city in late January when she confessed to an extramarital relationship with the former head of her security detail.

"While my time today as your mayor concludes, my unwavering love and sincere affection for this wonderful city and its great people will never come to an end," the 54-year-old Barry said at a news conference shortly after appearing before a judge. She did not take questions.

Barry and her former bodyguard, police Sgt. Robert Forrest, separately pleaded guilty to felony theft. Barry's resignation was part of a plea bargain with prosecutors. She and Forrest were sentenced to three years' probation.

Barry also agreed to reimburse the city $11,000, while Forrest will return $45,000 that authorities said was paid to him in salary or overtime when he was not actually performing his duties as security chief.

A state investigation into the matter was closed after the plea deal, essentially ending the case.

In court, Barry didn't say how she stole money from the city, but investigators have said they believe she engaged in the affair while she was on city-paid trips and Forrest was on the clock. The district attorney's office later said the money Barry paid was for Forrest's travel expenses while he was on personal time.

Authorities found two nude or partially nude photos of a woman that were taken by Forrest's phone while he was on duty. The photos were shot last May and October, on days that Barry's travel schedule shows she was on trips to Washington.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation did not identify the woman in the pictures, and Barry has said that if the photos are of her, they were taken without her knowledge.

Vice Mayor David Briley, a fellow Democrat, was sworn in Tuesday afternoon. His first words were: "I need some coffee." He called Barry "a friend" and said he hoped she would be able to move past "a horrible moment" in her life.

A special election to choose a new mayor will be held Aug. 2.

Barry was riding high when news broke that she had been having an affair with Forrest, whose wife filed for divorce soon after the relationship became public.

At the time, Barry apologized, denied breaking the law, rebuffed calls for her resignation, and said her husband, Bruce, remained committed to their marriage.

Barry's admission followed the painful loss of the Barrys' only child, Max, in July after an overdose on a combination of drugs, including opioids.

"This is a very bad day. And I'm going to have several more bad days. But this is not my worst day," Barry said in January. "And I will tell you I know the difference between a mistake - I made a serious mistake - but this is not a tragedy."

Elected in 2015, Barry maintained a high profile in the city, appearing routinely at concerts and other events and spearheading a successful effort to bring professional soccer to Nashville. She was the point person for a $5.4 billion transit plan that Nashville voters will consider in a referendum in May.

Before becoming mayor, Barry earned an MBA from Vanderbilt University and was an ethics and compliance officer in the telecommunications and health care industries.

Forrest, who had spent more than 31 years with Metro Nashville Police and supervised the mayor's security detail over three administrations, has retired.

Police records show Forrest's overtime more than doubled from 2014-15 to the 2016-17 budget year.

Barry said their affair began in the spring of 2016, according to court papers. She has said the relationship is over but has not disclosed when it ended.

The new mayor, in a statement, called it "a hard day for Nashville" but said Barry's resignation "will enable us to regain focus on the important work of our city."

Briley promised transparency and said he will work to restore the public trust.

