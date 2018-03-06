I-235 Construction Closure Delayed To Early April - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

I-235 Construction Closure Delayed To Early April


[File photo] [File photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The construction closure for Interstate 235 has been rescheduled to early April, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

The highway was initially set to close this weekend to remove the old BNSF railroad bridge over the interstate in hopes the final coordination with the railroad would be complete in time to maximize the use of crews and equipment already on site.

The railroad company expects to continue working on tasks to close out the old line through much of this week and this will prevent the demolition work for this weekend, ODOT said.

The contractor has tentatively rescheduled the fourth and final planned full weekend closure of I-235 for early April to ensure enough time for tasks by both entities.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.

