OK Teachers Mull Over Strike, Walkout

Teachers across the state are talking about striking after lawmakers failed to pass a raise for the second year in a row.

The talks come as teachers in West Virginia have been on strike for days now.

The strike going on in West Virginia, where teachers, the governor and the state House were able to come to an agreement.

But could a strike work here? Well, the states share more than a few similarities.

Both state economies are energy driven -- Oklahoma is an oil and gas state and West Virginia is a coal state.

Both states are right to work state,s meaning workers can't be forced to join unions or join union strikes.

Both states are majority white, and both have a median income below $45,000 a year.

But the differences are worth noting. West Virginia is historically much more Democratic electing both a Democratic senator and governor in recent years and splitting in the last 39 presidential elections.

Oklahoma, however, is a solid red state. Democrats tend to be more friendly to unions, especially toward public employees.

West Virginia's base teacher pay is much higher than Oklahoma's. The minimum for a teacher there comes in around $45,000. A first year teacher in Oklahoma makes just $31,000.