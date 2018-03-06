OK Teachers Mull Over Strike, Walkout - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OK Teachers Mull Over Strike, Walkout

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Teachers across the state are talking about striking after lawmakers failed to pass a raise for the second year in a row. 

The talks come as teachers in West Virginia have been on strike for days now.

The strike going on in West Virginia, where teachers, the governor and the state House were able to come to an agreement. 

But could a strike work here? Well, the states share more than a few similarities. 

Both state economies are energy driven -- Oklahoma is an oil and gas state and West Virginia is a coal state. 

Both states are right to work state,s meaning workers can't be forced to join unions or join union strikes. 

Both states are majority white, and both have a median income below $45,000 a year. 

But the differences are worth noting. West Virginia is historically much more Democratic electing both a Democratic senator and governor in recent years and splitting in the last 39 presidential elections. 

Oklahoma, however, is a solid red state. Democrats tend to be more friendly to unions, especially toward public employees.

West Virginia's base teacher pay is much higher than Oklahoma's. The minimum for a teacher there comes in around $45,000. A first year teacher in Oklahoma makes just $31,000.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.