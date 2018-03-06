Wind Advisory In Effect For Most Of State Until Tuesday Evening

It's going to be winder that it was on Monday!

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of Oklahoma until Tuesday evening. Wind gusts could be between 40 to 50 mph.

Tuesday morning is breezy, clear and cold. You’ll want the jacket with temperatures starting in the 30s.

Winds quickly become gusty by late morning Tuesday and peaking early afternoon. Highs should reach near 60.

Watch out for extremely high fire danger with gusty winds, dry conditions and low humidity.

On Wednesday, the winds become lighter, and it is cooler with highs only in the low 50s.

