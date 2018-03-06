Southern Oklahoma voters to fill vacant seat in state House

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Voters in southern Oklahoma are deciding who should fill a vacant seat in the Oklahoma House.

Republican Brad Boles of Marlow and Democrat Charles L. Murdock of Cheyenne face each other in a special election Tuesday for the vacant District 51 seat.

Boles is the mayor of Marlow and Murdock is a retired educator. The House seat includes Grady, Stephens and McClain counties in southern Oklahoma.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of three-term Republican Rep. Scott Biggs of Chickasha, who stepped down to accept an appointment by President Donald Trump to Farm Service Agency state director.

