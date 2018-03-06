Foundation seeks to retract $100M pledge to U of Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - A family that in 2015 pledged $100 million to the University of Chicago is suing to void its commitment, saying the school failed to live up to its promises.

The lawsuit by The Thomas L. Pearson and The Pearson Family Foundation was filed last month in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma. The foundation wants a judge to void the deal and recoup for it nearly $23 million already given the university to establish The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts.

The foundation's lawsuit alleges the university failed to hire a proper director for institute within the agreed upon time frame. It says it doesn't believe the university is a capable steward of the Pearson family legacy.

The university says it's honored the agreement with the Pearsons.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.