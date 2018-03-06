1 Hospitalized After A Shooting At Edmond Home

One person was shot overnight at an Edmond home, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Apollo Circle near S Kelly Avenue and W 15th Street.

A male victim called police after being shot multiple times.

The victim said he was at the house with a group of people when a person came in and shot him when he arrived.

He was taken to OU Medical Center.

A person was detained nearby and is being questioned by police.