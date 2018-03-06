Missing Autistic Bartlesville Boy Found

Police say an 11 year-old autistic boy who wears braces on his legs was found early Tuesday after being missing for almost 12 hours.

They say Kyson Bosman was last seen at 6 p.m. Monday playing in his backyard of his home in the 500 block of Larchmont. Larchmont is in Oak Park, located just northwest of Bartlesville.

Police say just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol helicopter located Kyson on the east side of Oak Park.

Police Captain Jay Hastings says police officers as well as Washington County Emergency Management volunteers searched across the Oak Park neighborhood overnight.