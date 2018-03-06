Lawsuit Filed Following Pittsburg County Gas Drilling Explosion

The widow of one of the men killed in January's gas rig explosion is suing for damages.

Dianna Waldridge filed a negligence lawsuit Friday against the rig operator, Red Mountain Energy and the drilling contractor, Patterson UTI.

The incident happened west of Quinton on January 22nd. The explosion took place a little before 9 a.m., sending flames shooting 50 feet in the air.

Her husband, Parker, was one of the six people killed in the explosion and fire. Waldridge is suing for more than $75,000 in damages.