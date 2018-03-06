Washington becomes 1st state to approve net-neutrality rules

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

Democrats see surge in Texas primary early voting, but wins in the nation's largest red state likely to stay elusive.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in...

Rats, mold and fists: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos gives state education chiefs some "tough love" as she pushes them to innovate.

Setting up a likely legal fight with the Trump administration, Washington has become the first state to enact its own net-neutrality requirements.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...

General Mills has announced a deal to create South Dakota's largest organic crop farm to grow organic wheat for its popular Annie's Macaroni & Cheese line.

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). Boxes of Annie's Macaroni & Cheese are shown on the shelf at a supermarket in Edina, Minn., Sunday, March 4, 2018. Annie's is an organic and natural unit of food industry giant General Mills, which announced a deal Tuesd...

McDonald's is rolling out a big change: Swapping out frozen patties for fresh beef in some burgers.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE- In this April 24, 2017, photo, corporate signage hangs at a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald’s announced Tuesday, March 6, 2018, that it is offering fresh beef rather than frozen patties in s...

NASA has launched another of the world's most advanced weather satellites, this time to watch over the Pacific and western US.

(United Launch Alliance/NASA via AP). This undated photo provided by the United Launch Alliance via NASA shows a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NOAA's GOES-S satellite waits for liftoff on Thursday, March 1, 2018, from Space Launch Comp...

Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San Francisco will conduct his own review.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 2, 2018, photo, Christine Sheppard works with her loom in her home in Oceanside, Calif. Claims that the active ingredient in the widely used weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by internationa...

Alaska moose biologists are experimenting with a new way to survey moose in the state's largest city.

(AP Photo/Dan Joling). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, Dave Battle of the Alaska Department Fish and Game waits for a moose to move off after firing a dart into its side that's designed to obtain a skin sample in Anchorage, Alaska. Flight rules o...

For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.

(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...

Welcome drifts of fresh snow await California's water managers on their late-winter survey of the Sierra Nevada snowpack.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, leaves a snow covered meadow after conducting the second snow surve...

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Setting up a likely legal fight with the Trump administration, Washington has become the first state to enact its own net-neutrality requirements after U.S. regulators repealed Obama-era rules designed to keep the internet an even playing field.

"We know that when D.C. fails to act, Washington state has to do so," Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday before signing the bipartisan measure that banned internet providers from blocking content or interfering with online traffic.

The new law also requires internet providers to disclose information about their management practices, performance and commercial terms. Violations would be enforceable under the state's Consumer Protection Act.

The Federal Communications Commission voted in December to gut U.S. rules that meant to prevent broadband companies such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet. The regulations also prohibited providers from favoring some sites and apps over others.

Because the FCC prohibited state laws from contradicting its decision, opponents of the Washington law have said it would lead to lawsuits. Inslee said he was confident of its legality, saying "the states have a full right to protect their citizens."

As he has done frequently over the past year, Inslee took aim at President Donald Trump's administration, saying the decision by the Federal Communications Commission was "a clear case of the Trump administration favoring powerful corporate interests over the interests of millions of Washingtonians and Americans."

While several states introduced similar measures this year seeking to protect net neutrality, so far only Oregon and Washington have passed legislation. But Oregon's measure wouldn't put any new requirements on internet providers.

It would stop state agencies from buying internet service from any company that blocks or prioritizes specific content or apps, starting in 2019. It's unclear when Oregon's measure would be signed into law.

Washington state was among more than 20 states and the District of Columbia that sued in January to try and block the FCC's action. There are also efforts by Democrats to undo the move in Congress.

Governors in five states - Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, Montana and Vermont - have signed executive orders related to net-neutrality issues, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Montana's order, for instance, bars telecommunications companies from receiving state contracts if they interfere with internet traffic or favor higher-paying sites or apps.

Big telecom companies have said net neutrality rules could undermine investment in broadband and introduce uncertainty about what are acceptable business practices. Net-neutrality advocates say the FCC decision harms innovation and make it harder for the government to crack down on internet providers who act against consumer interests.

The FCC's new rules are not expected to go into effect until later this spring. Washington's law will take effect in June.

Ron Main, executive director of the Broadband Communications Association of Washington, which opposed the bill, said the cable companies his group represents have already pledged not to block legal content or engage in paid prioritization.

He said that because the internet is an interstate service, only Congress can pass legislation "that gives all consumers and internet services providers the clarity and consistency needed for a free and open internet."

"There should not be a state-by-state patchwork of differing laws and regulations," he said in a written statement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.