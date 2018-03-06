Prosecutors want to paint Cosby as big Hollywood predator

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

Democrats see surge in Texas primary early voting, but wins in the nation's largest red state likely to stay elusive.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in...

Rats, mold and fists: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos gives state education chiefs some "tough love" as she pushes them to innovate.

Setting up a likely legal fight with the Trump administration, Washington has become the first state to enact its own net-neutrality requirements.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...

General Mills has announced a deal to create South Dakota's largest organic crop farm to grow organic wheat for its popular Annie's Macaroni & Cheese line.

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). Boxes of Annie's Macaroni & Cheese are shown on the shelf at a supermarket in Edina, Minn., Sunday, March 4, 2018. Annie's is an organic and natural unit of food industry giant General Mills, which announced a deal Tuesd...

McDonald's is rolling out a big change: Swapping out frozen patties for fresh beef in some burgers.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE- In this April 24, 2017, photo, corporate signage hangs at a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald’s announced Tuesday, March 6, 2018, that it is offering fresh beef rather than frozen patties in s...

NASA has launched another of the world's most advanced weather satellites, this time to watch over the Pacific and western US.

(United Launch Alliance/NASA via AP). This undated photo provided by the United Launch Alliance via NASA shows a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NOAA's GOES-S satellite waits for liftoff on Thursday, March 1, 2018, from Space Launch Comp...

Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San Francisco will conduct his own review.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 2, 2018, photo, Christine Sheppard works with her loom in her home in Oceanside, Calif. Claims that the active ingredient in the widely used weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by internationa...

For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.

(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...

Welcome drifts of fresh snow await California's water managers on their late-winter survey of the Sierra Nevada snowpack.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, leaves a snow covered meadow after conducting the second snow surve...

Alaska moose biologists are experimenting with a new way to survey moose in the state's largest city.

(AP Photo/Dan Joling). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, Dave Battle of the Alaska Department Fish and Game waits for a moose to move off after firing a dart into its side that's designed to obtain a skin sample in Anchorage, Alaska. Flight rules o...

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, right, and attorney Tom Mesereau depart a pretrial hearing in Cosby's sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

(David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom on a lunch break from a pretrial hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Monday, March 5, 2018. Cosby's lawyers and ...

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Stung by a hung jury the first time around, prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's looming retrial to spotlight allegations he is one of the biggest serial predators in a Hollywood suddenly aware of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era.

The 80-year-old Cosby will be back in a suburban Philadelphia courtroom on Tuesday as his lawyers try to convince a judge to block some of his dozens of accusers from testifying against him at his April 2 retrial.

Prosecutors want as many as 19 of Cosby's accusers to take the stand as they attempt to show the comedian had a long history of drugging and attacking women. They also are trying to insulate the accuser in his lone criminal case, Andrea Constand, from what a prosecutor called the defense's "inevitable attacks" on her credibility.

Cosby's lawyers have argued in writing that some of the aspiring actresses, flight attendants and other women the prosecution wants to call have allegations dating to the 1960s that are impossible to defend against. Some witnesses are dead, memories are shot and evidence has been lost, the lawyers argued.

Prosecutors made their case on Monday for allowing the women, including model Janice Dickinson, to testify. It was the first day of what is scheduled to be a two-day pretrial hearing.

Allowing the women to take the stand would show jurors that Cosby "systematically engaged in a signature pattern of providing an intoxicant to his young female victim and then sexually assaulting her when she became incapacitated," Assistant District Attorney Adrienne D. Jappe argued.

Judge Steven O'Neill said he would not rule on whether to allow the testimony by the end of the hearing, calling it an "extraordinarily weighty issue" that he needs time to review.

O'Neill allowed just one other accuser to take the stand at Cosby's first trial last year, barring any mention of about 60 others who have come forward to accuse Cosby in recent years.

The only other hint that jurors got of Cosby's past came from deposition excerpts from 2005 and 2006 in which the star admitted giving quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with.

That jury deadlocked, setting the stage for the retrial.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he assaulted Constand, a Temple University women's basketball administrator, while he was a powerful alumnus and trustee. He has said the encounter was consensual. He remains free on bail.

Cosby's revamped defense team, led by former Michael Jackson lawyer Tom Mesereau, argued Monday that telephone records, travel itineraries and other evidence show the alleged assault could not have happened in January 2004, when Constand says it did, and thus falls outside the statute of limitations.

The date is important because Cosby was not arrested until Dec. 30, 2015 - meaning any assault prior to Dec. 30, 2003, would have fallen outside the 12-year statute of limitations.

O'Neill said he would leave that for the jury to decide, rejecting a defense motion to dismiss the charges.

Jury selection is slated to begin March 29.

Even before the hearing started, the judge knocked Cosby's lawyers for falsely accusing prosecutors of hiding or destroying evidence.

O'Neill rejected a prosecution request to throw the lawyers off the case, saying he was reluctant to break up the defense with a retrial weeks away. But he added the defense lawyers were essentially "on notice."

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand and Dickinson have done.

___

Follow Mike Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak

___

For more coverage visit apnews.com/tag/CosbyonTrial

