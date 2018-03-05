West Virginia teachers cheer pay hike deal to end walkout

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.

President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.

The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...

Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers in the state for a year that hackers stole their personal information.

Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers in the state for a year that hackers stole their personal information.

Setting up a likely legal fight with the Trump administration, Washington has become the first state to enact its own net-neutrality requirements.

Setting up a likely legal fight with the Trump administration, Washington has become the first state to enact its own net-neutrality requirements.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...

Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds _ and more outages.

Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow,...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Charlie Ruff with Jersey Central Power and Light works to repair power lines in Morristown, N.J., Monday, March 5, 2018. Tens of thousands of New Jersey residents remain without power and emergency officials are watching coastal ...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Charlie Ruff with Jersey Central Power and Light works to repair power lines in Morristown, N.J., Monday, March 5, 2018. Tens of thousands of New Jersey residents remain without power and emergency officials are watching coastal ...

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators.

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators.

(David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom on a lunch break from a pretrial hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Monday, March 5, 2018. Cosby's lawyers and ...

(David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom on a lunch break from a pretrial hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Monday, March 5, 2018. Cosby's lawyers and ...

NN West Virginia legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers now entering its ninth day.

NN West Virginia legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers now entering its ninth day.

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait fo...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait fo...

A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

Republican leaders say the House will vote on a school safety bill next week as Congress struggles to respond to the deadly assault on a Florida high school.

Republican leaders say the House will vote on a school safety bill next week as Congress struggles to respond to the deadly assault on a Florida high school.

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz ticks off points on her fingers as she speaks during a news conference at her office in Sunrise, Fla., on Monday, March 5, 2018. The Congresswoman organized a roun...

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz ticks off points on her fingers as she speaks during a news conference at her office in Sunrise, Fla., on Monday, March 5, 2018. The Congresswoman organized a roun...

Democrats see surge in Texas primary early voting, but wins in the nation's largest red state likely to stay elusive.

Democrats see surge in Texas primary early voting, but wins in the nation's largest red state likely to stay elusive.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in...

The U.S. Marine Corps for the first time is adding women to a previously male-only combat training course in California, integrating the battalion this week after months of review.

The U.S. Marine Corps for the first time is adding women to a previously male-only combat training course in California, integrating the battalion this week after months of review.

(AP Photo/Tyler Evert). Angie Cook a teacher from Milton W.Va., holds a sign outside the Senate Chambers in the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Monday, March 5, 2018. Hundreds of teachers from 55 counties are on strike for pay raises and be...

(AP Photo/John Raby). Striking West Virginia teachers line up Monday, March 5, 2018, to enter the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Teachers are waiting for state lawmakers to agree on a pay raise, and state House and Senate negotiators scheduled a Mo...

(AP Photo/John Raby). Striking West Virginia teachers line up to enter the state Capitol on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Charleston, W.Va. Teachers are waiting for state lawmakers to agree on a pay raise, and state House and Senate negotiators scheduled a...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). A teacher holds up a handmade sign outside of the capitol in Charleston, W.V., on Monday, March 5, 2018; the eighth day of statewide school closures.

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait fo...

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's striking teachers cheered, sang and wept joyfully Tuesday as lawmakers voted to give them a 5 percent raise, ending a nine-day walkout that closed schools across the state.

A huge crowd of teachers packing the Capitol jumped up and down, chanted "We love our kids!" and sang John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads." The settlement came after a crippling strike had idled hundreds of thousands of students, forced parents to scramble for child care and cast a spotlight on government dysfunction in one of the poorest states in the nation.

State schools Superintendent Steve Paine said in a statement he was "pleased that our students, teachers and service personnel will return to school" Wednesday.

Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, formally declared Tuesday evening that the "work action was over" after a consultation among local organizers. That group is the largest teacher organization in West Virginia and Lee said all 55 West Virginia counties had stood together, adding, "without them, today's agreement would not have happened."

Earlier, Lee had said of the teachers: "We know that they're going to be relieved to do what they love best, and that's taking care of the kids and educating the kids of West Virginia."

The West Virginia teachers, some of the lowest-paid in the country, had gone without a salary increase for four years. They appeared to have strong public backing throughout their walkout.

"We overcame. We overcame!" teacher Danielle Harris exclaimed, calling it a victory for students as well. "It shows them how democracy is supposed to work, that you don't just bow down and lay down for anybody. They got the best lesson that they could ever have even though they were out of school."

Tuesday marked the ninth day of canceled classes for the school system's 277,000 students and 35,000 employees.

Teachers walked off the job Feb. 22, balking at an initial bill signed by Gov. Jim Justice to bump up their pay 2 percent in the first year as they also complained about rising health insurance costs.

Justice responded last week with an offer to raise teacher pay 5 percent - a proposal the state House approved swiftly but that senators weren't so eager to sign off on. Instead the Senate countered with an offer of 4 percent on Saturday, prompting leaders of all three unions representing the state's teachers to announce the walkout was being extended.

After a six-member conference committee agreed Tuesday to the new proposal, the House of Delegates subsequently passed 5 percent raises for teachers, school service personnel and state troopers on a 99-0 vote. The Senate followed, voting 34-0.

At a bill signing ceremony after Tuesday's vote, Justice declared victory.

"Today is a new day for education in West Virginia. No more looking back!" he proclaimed, surrounded by jubilant education leaders. "We really have to move away from the idea that education is some necessary evil that's just got to be funded ... toward ... looking at our children and our teachers and education process as an investment ... That's all there is to it."

Missed school days will be made up, either at the end of the school year or by shortening spring break, depending on decisions by individual counties. Justice said that would not mean families would go without their summer vacations, however.

Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair said lawmakers will seek to cut state spending by $20 million to pay for the raises, taking funds from general government services and Medicaid. Other state workers who also would get 5 percent raises under the deal will have to wait for a budget bill to pass.

Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns, a Republican, said talks with the governor's office lasted into early Tuesday identifying cuts everyone could agree to.

Justice said additional budget cuts by his staff will fund the raises, but he insisted in response to a question at the news conference that there would be no damaging cuts to Medicaid or programs that help the poor.

Erick Burgess, a teacher from Mercer County, said he was pleased with the salary increase and hoped the teachers' actions in West Virginia would inspire educators elsewhere.

"Teachers seem to be mistreated throughout the country, so we are hoping other teachers and other public employees step up and tell their government they have had enough," he said.

____

Associated Press writers Robert Ray in Charleston and Michael Virtanen in Morgantown, West Virginia, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.