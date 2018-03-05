Blanchard Public Schools Discuss Arming Employees

Superintendent of Blanchard Public Schools Jim Beckham asked 1,500 school district parents whether they want specially-trained school employees carrying guns.

Governor Fallin signed a bill into law three years ago that allows it. At Monday’s school board meeting, Beckham said there are school employees everywhere who are willing to undergo the special training needed.

"Those are the people that's on the front lines, they are not afraid to sacrifice themselves for their students, and we have people in the district that are of the same mentality, I guarantee it," Beckham said.

Board Member Lysbeth George is also an attorney in Oklahoma City. She says mental health support is a key to solving the national school shooting problem.

Beckham said he plans to take feedback from parents and present it to the Board at their meeting next month.