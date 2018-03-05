Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting In MWC

Midwest City Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to the call at 203 Shadybrook Place around 8:40 p.m.

Police say one victim was found in his car outside of the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police believe the suspect (s) drove up next to the victim's vehicle firing multiple times.

At this time, police have not released any suspect (s) description.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more.