Police are investigating after an assault victim was found at a NW Oklahoma City apartment complex Monday evening.

According to OCPD, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at the Terrace Apartments, located at 6640 NW 10th Street. Upon arrival, officers located one victim that had been assaulted, but not shot.

Police say they did discover several shell casings, but no shooting victims were found.

Police are talking with witnesses at the scene.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.