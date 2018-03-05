Family Upset After Crossbow Legislation Fails In State House

A bill that would have made it illegal for children to possess crossbows dies in the House of Representatives.More >>
It was a week of one controversy after another at the state Capitol, from gun control and school consolidation bills to millions in misspent money, to a pastor who blames school shootings and natural disasters on gay marriage.More >>
A teachers strike in Oklahoma is looking more and more imminent.More >>
