Metro Food Truck Providing Free Meals To Homeless - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Metro Food Truck Providing Free Meals To Homeless

Posted: Updated:
Ray Brown works the kitchen at Ice Events Center and Grill on NE 36th Street in Oklahoma City. Ray Brown works the kitchen at Ice Events Center and Grill on NE 36th Street in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Ray Brown works the kitchen at Ice Events Center and Grill on NE 36th Street in Oklahoma City.

“We got some of the best catfish in town,” said Brown.

Monday, Brown’s sales pitch isn’t about the bottom line, but helping those who have hit rock bottom.

“Everybody goes through hard times in life,” said Brown.

Monday evening, Brown is taking the Ice on Wheels food truck to the Jesus House to provide more than 100 free meals to local homeless.

God touched my heart and told me to go down there,” said Brown.

“Oklahomans stepping up and going beyond their means. So, this is really exciting,” said Jesus House Executive Director Mike Bateman about Brown’s act of good will.

Brown hopes the idea catches on with the owners of other food trucks and restaurants.

“Go down there, feed them and talk to them, cloth them, because you never know when you might be in that situation yourself,” said Brown.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.