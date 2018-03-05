OU Students Raise More Than $1M For Children's Hospital - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Students Raise More Than $1M For Children's Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Students from the University of Oklahoma raised more than $1 million this weekend at the 22nd annual Soonerthon. The money benefits the Children's Hospital Foundation.

“We are thankful for the tremendous amount of effort and dedication that OU students exerted while raising awareness and funds for Children’s Hospital Foundation,” said Kathy McCracken, Children’s Hospital Foundation executive director. “They exceeded their goal of raising $1 million this year, showing the true evidence that students want to be a part of something bigger than themselves. The students understand the mission of our organization and want to ensure that Oklahoma’s kids have the best care possible in our home state.”

Students stood for 12 hours Saturday in support of the children who are unable to, and in celebration of the year-long fundraising efforts.

Soonerthon's motto is: "We cannot be present in the treatment room, but we can show our support by standing in their place."

Over the past 21 years, the event has raised more than $3.3 million.

To support Soonerthon’s mission or Children’s Hospital Foundation, please call Linzy Hall, at 405-271-2260 Ext. 36556 or visit www.chfKids.com.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
