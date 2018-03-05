Can ride-hailing companies cure medical transportation woes?

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

Key aide to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has been granted permission to make extra money consulting for private clients.

Lyft and Uber are expanding rides to the doctor with the bill going to care providers or insurers.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb wants to double the number of packages his agency inspects to catch illicit opioid shipments that are increasingly disguised as legitimate drugs.

NASA has launched another of the world's most advanced weather satellites, this time to watch over the Pacific and western US.

Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San Francisco will conduct his own review.

For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.

Welcome drifts of fresh snow await California's water managers on their late-winter survey of the Sierra Nevada snowpack.

California is sending its top energy and environment officials to protest Trump administration plans to scrap the Obama-era Clean Power Plan to slash fossil fuel emissions.

Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers in the state for a year that hackers stole their personal information.

Washington became the first state Monday to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to U.S. regulators repealing Obama-era rules.

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

Lyft and Uber are attempting to cure a major medical problem for poor people and the elderly: Getting a ride to the doctor.

The ride-hailing services are expanding their offer to take patients around the country to and from non-emergency health care appointments, and they have a huge market to target.

More than 7 million Americans miss medical care every year due to a lack of transportation, according to health economist Paul Hughes-Cromwick.

Health insurers and care providers have been trying to solve this problem for years. Those who have studied it say Lyft and Uber will help, but improving access to health care involves more than just lining up a ride.

A closer look:

Q: What are these companies offering?

A: Lyft said Monday it is partnering with the information technology company Allscripts to expand the number of rides it offers through doctor's offices and other health care providers. The company already provides transportation to millions of patients each year through partnerships with insurers, large health care systems and others.

Uber announced last week that it will offer health care transportation in every U.S. market where it operates, the continuation of a venture it has been testing since last summer.

Both companies say they will operate in cities and less-populated rural areas, and they will bill the care provider or an insurer - not the patient - for the rides. Patients don't need a smartphone or an application to use their services.

They're digging into an issue that has long been a concern for insurers and health care providers. The state- and federally funded Medicaid program for poor people and the disabled covers transportation costs.

The insurer Molina Healthcare, which specializes in Medicaid, has offered a transportation benefit for around 25 years. Molina provides bus passes and works with transportation brokers to arrange rides.

Q: What are the benefits?

A: Health care providers say rides with Uber or Lyft can be easier to schedule and cheaper than other alternatives like taxis. Uber, for instance, says it can schedule rides within a few hours or up to 30 days in advance.

These companies help people who might otherwise have to wait around for a friend or family member to pick them up, said Carlos Ospina, chief clinical officer of New Jersey-based Pro Staff Physical Therapy.

"It gives the patient more independence or power to get to and from visits," he said.

The company has had a "significantly lower" number of cancellations due to transportation problems since it started using Uber last fall, Ospina said.

Q: Can they erase the problem?

A: Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania offered Lyft to help around 300 Medicaid patients make primary care appointments at two practices in Philadelphia. They were surprised to find that relatively few people accepted the offer in their study, and it did not lead to a drop in missed appointments.

Lead author Dr. Krisda Chaiyachati said there were several possible reasons for the low interest. The offer was made over the phone, and patients might have been more receptive if it was done in person, like at a doctor's office.

He also noted that many of the patients were familiar with Lyft but hadn't used it. They may have been reluctant to switch from rides they were used to like public transportation.

Chaiyachati said he's optimistic that ride-hailing services will ease transportation problems for some, but other options like home visits or telemedicine may also be needed.

"It's just not that easy or that straightforward," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.