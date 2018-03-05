Man pleads guilty in death of Oklahoma City bookstore owner

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A man charged with murder and arson in the death of an Oklahoma City bookstore owner has pleaded guilty.

The pleas were entered Monday in Oklahoma County District Court by 42-year-old Kenton Eugene Busby, who was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

Firefighters found the body of 66-year-old Kelly Anthony Hays beneath a pile of books after extinguishing a fire inside his bookstore. Investigators say he died from injuries suffered before the fire started and that the fire appeared to have been deliberately set.

Authorities say Hays was found about 20 feet from the front door of the bookstore. Investigators say the store was likely closed when the fire started because every door was locked. Nearby businesses were evacuated but firefighters contained the fire to the bookstore.

