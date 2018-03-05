OSBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Lone Grove

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Carter County over the weekend.

It happened Saturday morning in the town of Lone Grove. According to the report, a Lone Grove police officer and a Carter County Sheriff’s deputy were called out to a home on a report of a suicidal person.

When the two arrived, they say they knocked on the door and initially no one answered. Second later, however, they say 28-year-old Travis Graham opened the door and pointed a gun at the officer. The officer opened fire, with at least one round hitting Graham. He was transported to a hospital in Denton, Texas where he remains in unknown condition. Neither the officer nor the deputy were injured in the altercation.

The Lone Grove Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into the shooting. The District Attorney’s office will later determine if it was justified.