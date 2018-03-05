Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 4

OSU point guard Kendall Smith scored 25 points in a win over No. 6 Kansas and was rewarded by being named Big 12 Player of the Week.More >>
OSU point guard Kendall Smith scored 25 points in a win over No. 6 Kansas and was rewarded by being named Big 12 Player of the Week.More >>
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, the guys put a bow on the Big 12 regular season and preview the high-stakes, first round Bedlam matchup in the conference tournament.More >>
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, the guys put a bow on the Big 12 regular season and preview the high-stakes, first round Bedlam matchup in the conference tournament.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.