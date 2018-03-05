Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 4

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, the guys put a bow on the Big 12 regular season and preview the high-stakes, first round Bedlam matchup in the conference tournament.

They'll also look at the Thunder's recent addition of Corey Brewer and take a peak at the NBA standings. Also, there's NFL Combine coverage, Big 12 wrestling and baseball is finally back!

As always, don't miss Play the Percentages!