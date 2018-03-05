I-235 Reopens After Weekend Closure For N 50 Bridge

Interstate 235 reopened an hour earlier than planned after being closed for construction over the weekend.

Cars can now be seen driving on this stretch of the interstate. I-235 in between Interstate 44 and N 36th Street was closed.

This will not be the last closure for stretch of highway, though.

You can expect this same stretch of I-235 to close again next weekend, but that will be the last time for this project.

ODOT said they've worked to close down fewer times than originally planned.

This weekend, they were working on the N 50th Street bridge.

Next weekend, they will remove the old BNSF railroad bridge over the interstate.

While the entire "Off-Broadway" project will continue through 2019, next weekend should be the final closure for this stretch of I-235.