I-235 Reopens After Weekend Closure For N 50 Bridge - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

I-235 Reopens After Weekend Closure For N 50 Bridge

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Interstate 235 reopened an hour earlier than planned after being closed for construction over the weekend.

Cars can now be seen driving on this stretch of the interstate. I-235 in between Interstate 44 and N 36th Street was closed.

This will not be the last closure for stretch of highway, though.

You can expect this same stretch of I-235 to close again next weekend, but that will be the last time for this project.

ODOT said they've worked to close down fewer times than originally planned.

This weekend, they were working on the N 50th Street bridge.

Next weekend, they will remove the old BNSF railroad bridge over the interstate.

While the entire "Off-Broadway" project will continue through 2019, next weekend should be the final closure for this stretch of I-235. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.