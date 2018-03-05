Smoke Alarm Saves Woman, Pets From Del City House Fire

A woman and her two dogs were able to get out of their Del City home after a smoke alarm went off early Monday, firefighters said.

The fire happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Mallard Drive near SE 15 and Sunnylane Road.

The resident said she was awakened by a smoke alarm and managed to get out of the house. She tried to put out the fire with a garden hose and suffered minor cuts to her arm when she broke through a window, officials said.

One of her two dogs were treated with oxygen.

Fire officials said a space heater was being used in the home but said they are not sure if it was what sparked to fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.