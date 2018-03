One woman was arrested after a police chase ends in Norman.

About 5:20 a.m. Monday, Oklahoma City police told Norman police that Air One was following a possibly intoxicated driver about drive into Norman city limits.

Norman police tried to pull over the vehicle in the 12000 block of Robinson NE but the vehicle did not stop and officers initiated a chase.

Police performed a maneuver to stop the pursuit near Rock Creek and Porter.

One woman was taken into custody.