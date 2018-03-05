Fire Threat Is Extreme On Monday Due To High Winds

It’s all the about the wind this Monday! A cold front will pass Monday morning with changing winds out of the northwest.
A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Gusts could be between 40 to 50 mph.
Highs for Monday will be in the low 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.
The fire threat is extreme Monday and Tuesday with strong winds, dominant vegetation and low humidity.
Wind gusts on Tuesday could be between 50 to 60 mph.
