Yemeni immigrants focus on future in US amid war back home

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Supporters of legalized sports gambling may have another hurdle to clear even if the Supreme Court rules in their favor this year.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, left, and state Sen. Raymond Lesniak talk after a news conference at the Supreme Court where a case on sports betting is being heard in Washingt...

A Michigan man whose case helped inspire a state law that gives money to the wrongfully convicted is now fighting to win compensation.

(John Masson via AP). In this June 6, 2012 photo provided by John Masson, David Gavitt visits the grave of his wife and two daughters in Ionia County, Mich., immediately after he was released from prison after 26 years. Gavitt was convicted of arson an...

Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San Francisco will conduct his own review.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 2, 2018, photo, Christine Sheppard works with her loom in her home in Oceanside, Calif. Claims that the active ingredient in the widely used weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by internationa...

As a strike by West Virginia teachers drags on, students play a waiting game _ and video games _ while trying to find enough activities to keep themselves busy.

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, photo, Jennyerin Steele Staats, a special education teacher from Jackson County holds her sign aloft outside of the capitol building after WVEA President Dale Lee outlin...

Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before signing the first executive order of his administration in Trenton, N.J. Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legisla...

The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.

(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...

Some states that have legalized cannabis are considering providing so-called sanctuary status for licensed marijuana businesses, hoping to protect the fledgling industry from a shift in federal enforcement policy.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2017, file photo, Dale Gieringer, of NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws), poses at his house in Berkeley, Calif. Some states that have legalized marijuana are considering pr...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, guests attend a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. Texas holds the nation’s first 2018 primary elections Tuesday, March 6, 2018, and the campaign is providing a...

Bill Cosby is going to court to stop some of his dozens of accusers from testifying at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...

People from Yemen have recently begun to see long-term futures in the U.S. and are making their culture part of their businesses.

By JEFF KAROUB

Associated Press

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ibrahim Alhasbani is like generations of Middle Eastern immigrants in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn: he fled war, came with dreams and worked for others until he could strike out on his own.

Now, like an increasing number of people from Yemen who have come to the United States, he sees a long-term future outside the country he left and seeks to bring aspects of his native country into America.

"Here you build; over there you have memories," said Alhasbani, owner of Qahwah House, a cafe that serves coffee made from beans harvested on his family's farm in Yemen's mountains. "I live here, so this is the main thing. This is what's going to help first build my career, build my business ... and help the people over there."

Yemenis have been coming to the U.S. for more than a century - especially since the 1960s - but in recent years they have been planting stronger roots, raising their profile and looking outward - opening upscale restaurants and cafes and running for political office.

And, in cases like Alhasbani, they are making Yemeni culture a key part of the business proposition.

It's a path that's not unusual for first- and second-generation immigrants in the U.S. For Yemenis, the shift is also a reaction to chaos in their homeland, where a devastating civil war has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced 2 million.

"People are coming here and bringing their resources here," said Sally Howell, an author and associate professor of Arab American Studies at University of Michigan-Dearborn. "In the past, they weren't really committed to here. Now the situation has been so bad in Yemen for so long, they're doing what other refugees and exiles do: they're acknowledging their future is here."

The highest U.S. population of Yemenis is in the Detroit area, where Syrian and Lebanese immigrants had already settled and became more prominent in business. Unlike their Arab neighbors, many Yemeni men came alone and didn't have relatives follow them, so they were more likely to go back and forth between the U.S. and their homeland.

"We're not going back to Yemen like we did before," said Rasheed Alnozili, publisher of The Yemeni American News. "We learn from Lebanese. They built here then they built there. We made a mistake: we built there, now we built here. ... We learned late, but we're still in process."

The New York City, San Francisco, Chicago and Buffalo, New York, areas also have Yemeni communities. About 43,000 people of Yemeni ancestry are in the U.S. according to a 2015 census survey. However, advocates say the number is much higher because of historical undercounting, and has significantly increased since that last survey because of deteriorating conditions in Yemen, which fell into chaos following its 2011 Arab Spring uprising that removed longtime autocrat Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Then, in September 2014, Shiite rebels known as Houthis seized the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, after driving out the internationally backed government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. A Saudi-led coalition backing Hadi has been fighting to defeat the Iran-backed Houthis since March 2015.

Dearborn and the Detroit enclave of Hamtramck have several sit-down restaurants specializing in Yemeni cuisine. In Hamtramck, where a Yemeni serves on the majority-Muslim City Council, there are also shops devoted to Yemeni sweets and sub sandwiches.

"The real difference today is that Yemeni are representing Yemen to the public, not just having ethnic Yemeni restaurants in tightly knit Yemeni enclaves," Howell said.

At Qahwah House, the goal is not only to serve Yemeni-style coffee, with its alluring tastes of cardamom and ginger, but also to impart information about Yemen's history and culture. The country is, as the National Coffee Association notes, where coffee cultivation and trade began, though Ethiopia boasts being the birthplace of the discovery of coffee.

"That's why I want to ... be like a messenger for my country - give the right picture about the people over there, and the coffee," said Alhasbani, whose brother was blinded after a bomb exploded near his family's home several years ago.

In Hamtramck, Abraham Aiyash, a first-generation Yemeni who is running as a Democrat for state Senate, is inspired by those who have struggled and recalls an uncle who died last year in Yemen after an airstrike.

"I'll always remember that in the work that I do. ... I'll be reminded that people before me kind of had to toil and sweat to make this possible."

___

Jeff Karoub is a member of AP's Race and Ethnicity Team. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/jeffkaroub and find more of his work at https://apnews.com/search/jeff%20karoub .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.