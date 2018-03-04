West Virginia: Waiting game, video games as teachers strike

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

A Michigan man whose case helped inspire a state law that gives money to the wrongfully convicted is now fighting to win compensation.

A Michigan man whose case helped inspire a state law that gives money to the wrongfully convicted is now fighting to win compensation.

(John Masson via AP). In this June 6, 2012 photo provided by John Masson, David Gavitt visits the grave of his wife and two daughters in Ionia County, Mich., immediately after he was released from prison after 26 years. Gavitt was convicted of arson an...

(John Masson via AP). In this June 6, 2012 photo provided by John Masson, David Gavitt visits the grave of his wife and two daughters in Ionia County, Mich., immediately after he was released from prison after 26 years. Gavitt was convicted of arson an...

Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San Francisco will conduct his own review.

Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 2, 2018, photo, Christine Sheppard works with her loom in her home in Oceanside, Calif. Claims that the active ingredient in the widely used weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by internationa...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 2, 2018, photo, Christine Sheppard works with her loom in her home in Oceanside, Calif. Claims that the active ingredient in the widely used weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by internationa...

As a strike by West Virginia teachers drags on, students play a waiting game _ and video games _ while trying to find enough activities to keep themselves busy.

As a strike by West Virginia teachers drags on, students play a waiting game _ and video games _ while trying to find enough activities to keep themselves busy.

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, photo, Jennyerin Steele Staats, a special education teacher from Jackson County holds her sign aloft outside of the capitol building after WVEA President Dale Lee outlin...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, photo, Jennyerin Steele Staats, a special education teacher from Jackson County holds her sign aloft outside of the capitol building after WVEA President Dale Lee outlin...

Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.

Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before signing the first executive order of his administration in Trenton, N.J. Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legisla...

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before signing the first executive order of his administration in Trenton, N.J. Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legisla...

Democrats' seek to help wealthy in response to tax changes

Democrats' seek to help wealthy in response to tax changes

The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.

The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.

(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...

(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...

Some states that have legalized cannabis are considering providing so-called sanctuary status for licensed marijuana businesses, hoping to protect the fledgling industry from a shift in federal enforcement policy.

Some states that have legalized cannabis are considering providing so-called sanctuary status for licensed marijuana businesses, hoping to protect the fledgling industry from a shift in federal enforcement policy.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2017, file photo, Dale Gieringer, of NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws), poses at his house in Berkeley, Calif. Some states that have legalized marijuana are considering pr...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2017, file photo, Dale Gieringer, of NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws), poses at his house in Berkeley, Calif. Some states that have legalized marijuana are considering pr...

Texas' first-in-the-nation primary has the Trump effect on Republican campaigns on full display.

Texas' first-in-the-nation primary has the Trump effect on Republican campaigns on full display.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, guests attend a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. Texas holds the nation’s first 2018 primary elections Tuesday, March 6, 2018, and the campaign is providing a...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, guests attend a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. Texas holds the nation’s first 2018 primary elections Tuesday, March 6, 2018, and the campaign is providing a...

In Texas GOP primary, it's who can love Trump the most

In Texas GOP primary, it's who can love Trump the most

People from Yemen have recently begun to see long-term futures in the U.S. and are making their culture part of their businesses.

People from Yemen have recently begun to see long-term futures in the U.S. and are making their culture part of their businesses.

Bill Cosby is going to court to stop some of his dozens of accusers from testifying at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.

Bill Cosby is going to court to stop some of his dozens of accusers from testifying at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...

Bill Cosby goes to court to stop accusers from testifying

Bill Cosby goes to court to stop accusers from testifying

The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.

The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.

(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...

(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...

Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

(Eddie Trizzino/Times-West Virginian via AP). Mike Caputo and Linda Longstreth, representatives for the House of Delegates for District 50, speak of the school employees' effect on Charleston at the teachers rally in Palatine Park in Fairmont, W.Va., S...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, photo, Jennyerin Steele Staats, a special education teacher from Jackson County holds her sign aloft outside of the capitol building after WVEA President Dale Lee outlin...

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - As a strike by West Virginia teachers drags on, students are playing a waiting game - and for some, more video games - as they find ways to keep busy.

The teacher walkout over pay and benefits in this Appalachian mountain state shuttered classrooms Feb. 22 but shows no signs of an immediate resolution. Now some schoolchildren are spending more time at the soccer field or the skating rink while parents are kept anxiously waiting and trying to fill those idle hours.

And teachers are showing rising discontent as the strike drags on, amid concerns about their own income.

Classrooms are expected to remain closed again Monday as angry teachers head back to the West Virginia Capitol again seeking to press legislators to raise their pay, some of the lowest in the nation. A conference committee of both the state House and Senate has yet to address two different bills aimed at ending the strike.

"What we're seeing is a movement in the U.S. Not just a labor movement. It's a class of people rising up," said Sam Brunett, an art teacher at Morgantown High School.

After four years without any pay increase, many teachers said they'd rather be in the classroom. But they say they believe they've come too far to back down.

"We feel like we're under attack constantly," said Cody Thompson, a social studies and civics teacher at Elkins High School. "Eventually whenever you're pushed into a corner, you've got to push back."

The walkout began last month after Gov. Jim Justice signed a 2 percent pay raise for next year. The House of Delegates later approved a 5 percent increase negotiated last week by Justice with the unions.

Then on Saturday, the state Senate approved a 4 percent raise, prompting angry union officials to vow to stay out of the classroom indefinitely. The House wouldn't agree to the Senate's move, sending the bill to the conference committee.

House of Delegates spokesman Jared Hunt said Sunday no committee meeting has been scheduled. So the wait continues.

Keeping schools shut for 277,000 students and 35,000 employees has been determined on a day-to-day basis. In a state with a 17.9 percent poverty rate, teachers and volunteers have gathered food for distribution to students who rely on free breakfasts and lunches at school.

To make ends meet for themselves, many of these teachers have side jobs.

Brunett does freelance art work on the side. Thompson has sold pizza, served tables and worked at a discount store. He now also works in a federally funded outreach program to help prepare students for college.

Kristie Skidmore, an elementary school reading specialist, has an adult clothing shop at her home.

"You're looking at people here who every day care about other people, other families. People's kids," Skidmore said. "But at the end of the day, now we're forced to be able to figure out how to care for our own families. That's what it's all about."

As for the students, it's not like they can go with their families on a long vacation.

At a Charleston mall, Cheryl Carty said her niece - second grader Zoey Lanier - has filled the void with activities that have included a visit to a museum children's exhibit and a trip to the movies.

While saying she is "very supportive" of the teachers, Carty said she is worried about the students during the strike.

"They are being punished for it, too," Carty said.

Between licks of ice cream, Zoey said she was disappointed she couldn't return to school to turn in an art project she worked hard on that was due.

Elsewhere, Brady Stafford and about a dozen of his friends got in some extra practice at a South Charleston soccer field.

Stafford, a Charleston seventh grader, said that since the strike began, he's attended sleepovers and played Xbox games. His friend, seventh grader Ben Jamerson, admitted he's had bouts of boredom.

At a nearby ice arena, Melissa Hodges took her two daughters for regular skating lessons. Additional bonding with mom aside, fifth grader Kelsie Hodges is ready to get back to school. "I miss my friends," she said.

Meanwhile, sixth grader C.J. Napper signaled he was in no rush to get back to classes.

"I don't like school. It's not fun," Napper said. "I don't mind" the walkout.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.