Second Earthquake Shakes Northern Oklahoma

A second earthquake rattled Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 4.2 magnitude earthquake was reported at 9:40 p.m. It's epicenter was about two miles north, northwest of Breckenridge, seven miles southeast of Kremlin, and 70 miles north of Oklahoma City.

The quake was more than three miles deep.

There have been no reports of structural damage, or injury at this time.