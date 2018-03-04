Alabama's 'Bloody Sunday' racial violence of 1965 remembered

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

Legal challenges to a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote will go on trial in March in a case with national implications for voting rights.

Investigators are trying to figure out why a Central Michigan University student charged with fatally shooting his parents acted so strangely the day before the killings that he was taken to a hospital.

(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

A Michigan man whose case helped inspire a state law that gives money to the wrongfully convicted is now fighting to win compensation.

(John Masson via AP). In this June 6, 2012 photo provided by John Masson, David Gavitt visits the grave of his wife and two daughters in Ionia County, Mich., immediately after he was released from prison after 26 years. Gavitt was convicted of arson an...

Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before signing the first executive order of his administration in Trenton, N.J. Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legisla...

Democrats' seek to help wealthy in response to tax changes

The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.

(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...

Members of Congress join civil rights activists and others for annual commemoration of day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.

(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, guests attend a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. Texas holds the nation’s first 2018 primary elections Tuesday, March 6, 2018, and the campaign is providing a...

In Texas GOP primary, it's who can love Trump the most

The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.

(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...

A day before the Oscars, 'Get Out,' 'Lady Bird' and 'Call Me By Your Name' will vie for the top award at Saturday's Film Independent Spirit Awards.

(Universal Pictures via AP). FILE - This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, "Get Out." The last four years, the film to win best feature Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Film Independent Spirit Awards has gone o...

'Get Out' wins for best film, director at Spirit Awards

Wakanda's reign over America shows no signs of waning. "Black Panther" is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend with a $65 million take.

(Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." “Black Panther” is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend. Studio estimates Sunday, M...

(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). Martin Luther King III stands on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala., during the annual commemoration of "Bloody Sunday," the day in 1965 when voting rights protesters were...

(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). Congressman John Lewis stands on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala., during the annual commemoration of "Bloody Sunday," the day in 1965 when voting rights protesters were...

(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). Members of Congress and the Senate stand with others to pose for a picture during the annual commemoration of "Bloody Sunday," the day in 1965 when voting rights protesters were attacked by police as t...

(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). Andrew Hill sits near the Edmund Pettus Bridge for the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala. Hill, who served in Viet...

(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala.

SELMA, Ala. (AP) - Several members of Congress joined civil rights activists and others Sunday afternoon for the annual commemoration of a day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.

A bipartisan group including Rep. John Lewis of Georgia led the crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge. It was to recall "Bloody Sunday," when voting rights protesters were attacked by police as they attempted to cross the bridge.

"It's very meaningful to come back here, to come back to this historic site and be here with so many wonderful people. It's a beautiful day here today in Selma," Lewis said as he was surrounded by his peers, the Selma Times-Journal reported.

Lewis, then a young organizer, was among those injured then. That violence set the stage for the Selma-to-Montgomery march, which helped build support for congressional approval of the Voting Rights Act months later.

Sen. Kamala Harris from California, who spoke at the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast, said she felt a mixture of emotions walking across the bridge.

"It's bittersweet," Harris said. "It's sadness and pain at the thought of what they endured 53 years ago, but it's also inspiration about again fighting for the best of who we are and honoring those who have been heroes and are still heroes."

The annual celebration drew tens of thousands of people in 2015, when then-President Barack Obama spoke near the base of the bridge as former President George W. Bush listened.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.