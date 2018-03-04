Alabama's 'Bloody Sunday' racial violence of 1965 remembered - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Alabama's 'Bloody Sunday' racial violence of 1965 remembered

Posted: Updated:
(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala. (Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala.
(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). Andrew Hill sits near the Edmund Pettus Bridge for the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala. Hill, who served in Viet... (Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). Andrew Hill sits near the Edmund Pettus Bridge for the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala. Hill, who served in Viet...
(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). Members of Congress and the Senate stand with others to pose for a picture during the annual commemoration of "Bloody Sunday," the day in 1965 when voting rights protesters were attacked by police as t... (Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). Members of Congress and the Senate stand with others to pose for a picture during the annual commemoration of "Bloody Sunday," the day in 1965 when voting rights protesters were attacked by police as t...
(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). Congressman John Lewis stands on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala., during the annual commemoration of "Bloody Sunday," the day in 1965 when voting rights protesters were... (Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). Congressman John Lewis stands on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala., during the annual commemoration of "Bloody Sunday," the day in 1965 when voting rights protesters were...
(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). Martin Luther King III stands on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala., during the annual commemoration of "Bloody Sunday," the day in 1965 when voting rights protesters were... (Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). Martin Luther King III stands on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala., during the annual commemoration of "Bloody Sunday," the day in 1965 when voting rights protesters were...

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' is box-office king for third straight week

    'Black Panther' is box-office king for third straight week

    Sunday, March 4 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-03-05 00:02:27 GMT
    (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." “Black Panther” is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend. Studio estimates Sunday, M...(Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." “Black Panther” is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend. Studio estimates Sunday, M...
    Wakanda's reign over America shows no signs of waning. "Black Panther" is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend with a $65 million take.More >>
    Wakanda's reign over America shows no signs of waning. "Black Panther" is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend with a $65 million take.More >>

  • 'Get Out' wins for best film, director at Spirit Awards

    'Get Out' wins for best film, director at Spirit Awards

    Sunday, March 4 2018 7:01 PM EST2018-03-05 00:01:32 GMT
    (Universal Pictures via AP). FILE - This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, "Get Out." The last four years, the film to win best feature Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Film Independent Spirit Awards has gone o...(Universal Pictures via AP). FILE - This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, "Get Out." The last four years, the film to win best feature Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Film Independent Spirit Awards has gone o...
    A day before the Oscars, 'Get Out,' 'Lady Bird' and 'Call Me By Your Name' will vie for the top award at Saturday's Film Independent Spirit Awards.More >>
    A day before the Oscars, 'Get Out,' 'Lady Bird' and 'Call Me By Your Name' will vie for the top award at Saturday's Film Independent Spirit Awards.More >>

  • Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

    Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

    Sunday, March 4 2018 7:00 PM EST2018-03-05 00:00:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...
    The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.More >>
    The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.More >>
    •   

SELMA, Ala. (AP) - Several members of Congress joined civil rights activists and others Sunday afternoon for the annual commemoration of a day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.

A bipartisan group including Rep. John Lewis of Georgia led the crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge. It was to recall "Bloody Sunday," when voting rights protesters were attacked by police as they attempted to cross the bridge.

"It's very meaningful to come back here, to come back to this historic site and be here with so many wonderful people. It's a beautiful day here today in Selma," Lewis said as he was surrounded by his peers, the Selma Times-Journal reported.

Lewis, then a young organizer, was among those injured then. That violence set the stage for the Selma-to-Montgomery march, which helped build support for congressional approval of the Voting Rights Act months later.

Sen. Kamala Harris from California, who spoke at the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast, said she felt a mixture of emotions walking across the bridge.

"It's bittersweet," Harris said. "It's sadness and pain at the thought of what they endured 53 years ago, but it's also inspiration about again fighting for the best of who we are and honoring those who have been heroes and are still heroes."

The annual celebration drew tens of thousands of people in 2015, when then-President Barack Obama spoke near the base of the bridge as former President George W. Bush listened.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.