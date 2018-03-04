1 dead, 1 injured in stabbing at residence in Grady County

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) - Officials in Grady County say one person is dead and a second has been critically injured after being stabbed inside a residence.

Authorities say the stabbing occurred at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Chickasha, located 43 miles (69 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Investigators say 53-year-old Lisa Marie Delira was found stabbed to death inside the residence. A second woman, 31-year-old Jessica Hayes, was critically injured and was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment.

Hayes told police she had been stabbed by her stepfather, identified as 64-year-old Jesus Gaspar Delira. When officers arrived, Hayes said Delira was still inside the home.

Police took Delira into custody and he was being held at the Grady County Law Enforcement Center pending the results of an investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.