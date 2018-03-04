Trial postponed for Oklahoma man charged in daughter's death - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trial postponed for Oklahoma man charged in daughter's death

Posted: Updated:

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) - The trial of a man accused in the death of his young daughter has been postponed.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday in the first-degree murder trial of 23-year-old Devin Sizemore, who is charged in the 2016 death of his daughter, 21-month-old Emily Sizemore. But Pittsburg County court records indicate the trial has been postponed until May.

Law enforcement officers testified at a preliminary hearing that Devin Sizemore was standing in the middle of a pond in Krebs, about three miles (5 kilometers) east of McAlester, when they arrived on July 15, 2016. They say the toddler was floating face-down about 20 yards from her father.

The trial was previously postponed in November over whether the offense occurred in Indian County and should be tried by the federal government.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.