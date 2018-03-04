Police investigate why student gunned down his parents

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado state Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, listens during a debate in the chamber whether to expel the lawmaker over sexual misconduct allegations from his peers Friday, March 2, 2018, in the State Capitol in Denver. Af...

Unions representing West Virginia teachers say they'll stay out on strike after the state Senate voted to cut the 5 percent pay raise they had negotiated with Gov. Jim Justice.

The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.

(Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File). FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, emergency personnel arrive at the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. The parents of a British tourist who di...

A Missouri inmate is waiting for the state's highest court to decide whether he'll be released from prison after a judge said his murder conviction should be thrown out.

(Laura Simon/The Southeast Missourian via AP). In this September 2016 photo, David Robinson poses for a portrait in the visiting area inside Jefferson City Correctional Center in Jefferson City, Mo. Robinson who has spent nearly two decades in prison f...

Legal challenges to a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote will go on trial in March in a case with national implications for voting rights.

Shared bikes that can be left wherever the rider ends up are helping more people get access to bikes while sometimes causing chaos.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, shared bikes ready to be used are lined up on a sidewalk by a popular tourist destination in Dallas. Shared bikes that can be left wherever the rider ends up are helping more people get access to t...

Public pressure against companies connected to the gun industry has hit an unlikely target: REI, the outdoors co-op better known for its public lands advocacy, liberal return policy and annual dividend for customers.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). The REI flagship store is shown Friday, March 2, 2018, in Seattle. The outdoor retailer says it's halting future orders of some popular brands, including CamelBak water carriers, Giro helmets and Camp Chef stoves, whose paren...

Legislation to increase school safety and restrict gun purchases is going to Florida's Senate for a vote this week.

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, the Florida Senate chamber is darkened while a slideshow shows each person killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at the state Capitol in Tallahassee, Fl...

Investigators are trying to figure out why a Central Michigan University student charged with fatally shooting his parents acted so strangely the day before the killings that he was taken to a hospital.

(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

Utility crews are racing to restore power to more than 1.5 million homes and businesses days after a powerful storm caused flooding and wind damage from Virginia to Maine.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). A large wave crashes into a seawall in Winthrop, Mass., Saturday, March 3, 2018, a day after a nor'easter pounded the Atlantic coast. Officials in eastern Massachusetts, where dozens of people were rescued from high waters ove...

By RICK CALLAHAN

Associated Press

Investigators were trying to figure out why a Central Michigan University student charged with fatally shooting his parents acted so strangely the day before the killings that he was taken to a hospital.

The shooting happened Friday after James Eric Davis Jr.'s parents picked him up from that hospital and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. University police Chief Bill Yeagley said the 19-year-old can be seen on video in the dorm's parking lot with the gun before he entered the residence hall where his parents were shot around 8:30 a.m.

Davis Jr. has been charged with two counts of murder and a weapons charge in the shootings of his father, Eric Davis Sr., and mother, Diva Davis, university spokeswoman Heather Smith said. Davis Sr. was a part-time police officer in Bellwood, Illinois, and Yeagley said the gun used by Davis Jr. belonged to his father.

At a press conference Saturday, Yeagley declined to say whether drugs were found in Davis Jr.'s system. He declined to say what type of gun was used or whether it was his father's service revolver.

Davis Jr. was initially taken to a hospital after his arrest early Saturday but will be moved to a jail once he's discharged. It was not immediately clear when he will make his first court appearance.

Authorities said Davis Jr. fled after the shootings, prompting an intensive manhunt in the area. He was arrested without incident shortly after midnight when someone aboard a train spotted a person along railroad tracks in Mount Pleasant, and called police, Yeagley said.

Central Michigan is at Mount Pleasant, about a 285-mile (460-kilometer) drive from the family's hometown of Plainfield, Illinois, in south suburban Chicago. The shooting occurred on a day when parents were arriving to pick up students at the university for the beginning of a weeklong spring break.

Yeagley said witness statements and video indicate that at the time they were shot, Davis Jr.'s parents were in his fourth-floor dorm at the campus' Campbell Hall "simply packing up for spring break."

Davis Sr. had been a longtime member of the Illinois Army National Guard, serving in the Iraq War and later as a recruiter, according to Illinois National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Brad Leighton.

An officer was so concerned about Davis Jr.'s erratic behavior that he had spoken to his mother about possible drug use before the parents arrived on campus.

"The mother said she too was concerned this could be drugs," he said.

Yeagley said Davis Jr. had not been previously identified by campus officials as someone that others on campus were concerned about.

"Mr. Davis was not ever reported, and we had no interaction that we're aware of with him in any negative fashion - with anybody - prior to this incident," he said.

University President George E. Ross said the shooting had left the campus and surrounding community traumatized. "There were thousands of people who were sheltering in place yesterday and they will be dealing with this for the rest of their lives," he said.

