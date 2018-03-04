Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

Legal challenges to a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote will go on trial in March in a case with national implications for voting rights.

Investigators are trying to figure out why a Central Michigan University student charged with fatally shooting his parents acted so strangely the day before the killings that he was taken to a hospital.

(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

A Michigan man whose case helped inspire a state law that gives money to the wrongfully convicted is now fighting to win compensation.

(John Masson via AP). In this June 6, 2012 photo provided by John Masson, David Gavitt visits the grave of his wife and two daughters in Ionia County, Mich., immediately after he was released from prison after 26 years. Gavitt was convicted of arson an...

Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before signing the first executive order of his administration in Trenton, N.J. Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legisla...

Democrats' seek to help wealthy in response to tax changes

The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.

(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...

Members of Congress join civil rights activists and others for annual commemoration of day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.

(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP). A child runs down Water Street during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Selma, Ala.

Texas' first-in-the-nation primary has the Trump effect on Republican campaigns on full display.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, guests attend a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. Texas holds the nation’s first 2018 primary elections Tuesday, March 6, 2018, and the campaign is providing a...

In Texas GOP primary, it's who can love Trump the most

The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.

(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...

Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

A day before the Oscars, 'Get Out,' 'Lady Bird' and 'Call Me By Your Name' will vie for the top award at Saturday's Film Independent Spirit Awards.

(Universal Pictures via AP). FILE - This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, "Get Out." The last four years, the film to win best feature Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Film Independent Spirit Awards has gone o...

'Get Out' wins for best film, director at Spirit Awards

Wakanda's reign over America shows no signs of waning. "Black Panther" is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend with a $65 million take.

(Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." “Black Panther” is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend. Studio estimates Sunday, M...

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - A suburban Chicago couple whose 19-year-old son allegedly shot them to death at his college dormitory in Michigan raised him and their two other children well, a family friend said Sunday.

James Eric Davis Sr. - who went by his middle name - and his wife, Diva, were "doting parents" and raised James Eric Davis' Jr. "phenomenally," said Jordan Murphy, who worked from 2004 to 2008 with Davis Sr. in Chicago as Illinois Army National Guard recruiters.

The parents were slain Friday morning in Davis Jr.'s Campbell Hall room at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant. Davis Jr. fled and was arrested Saturday morning. He faces murder and gun charges.

"I've known him since he was 4 or 5," Murphy said of Davis Jr. "From knowing the family ... something out-of-character occurred. Something external affected the situation that caused this unfortunate tragedy to occur."

Davis Jr.'s parents had just picked him up from a hospital, where he was brought for suspected drug abuse a day earlier after campus police officers said he was acting erratically, university police Chief Bill Yeagley has said. They took him to his dorm to pack up for spring break when they were shot with a gun that belonged to Davis Sr.

Authorities have not said whether drugs were found in Davis Jr.'s system.

The family is from Plainfield, Illinois. Davis Sr. was a part-time police officer in Bellwood, Illinois. He also had been a longtime member of the Illinois Army National Guard, serving in the Iraq War.

Murphy, 41, said the couple has an older son and younger daughter. They were "loving, ever-present doting parents" to the children, he added.

"They couldn't brag on their children enough," he said. "This was a nuclear family - mother and father together, raising their children with values."

Murphy said his family lived within 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) of the Davis family in Plainfield before relocating to St. Johns, Florida.

"Junior is a good kid. He's a great young man," Murphy said of Davis Jr. "He's the kind of young man who would hold the door and step aside for adults."

Davis Jr. was taken to a hospital after his arrest and was expected to be moved to a jail once he's discharged. It was not immediately clear Sunday when he would make his first court appearance.

Central Michigan's campus is in Mount Pleasant, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The campus was on lockdown Friday and officials canceled events and activities that evening.

The school is on "spring break all of this week so classes will resume as scheduled" on March 12, university spokeswoman Heather Smith said Sunday. "Other university operations will resume as normal (Monday) morning."

