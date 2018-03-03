1 Dead After Hit And Run In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

1 Dead After Hit And Run In NW OKC


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police responded to the scene of a hit and run Saturday night in northwest Oklahoma City. 

Officials told News 9, police respond to a call saying a body was found on the side of the road. 

When police arrived on the scene, they found a woman deceased. Officials determined this was a hit and run. 

There is no suspect or vehicle description. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
