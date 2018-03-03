1 Dead, 1 Critical After Stabbing In Chickasha

One woman is dead, and another woman is in critical condition after a stabbing took place Saturday evening in Chickasha.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing around 7:30 p.m. near South 2nd Street and West Washington Avenue.

OSBI is working with Chickasha Police and Grady sheriffs to investigate.

One male suspect has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.