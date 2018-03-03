1 Arrested After 4 Injured In Old Navy Car Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

1 Arrested After 4 Injured In Old Navy Car Crash

OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person has been arrested for reckless driving after crashing into an Old Navy.

Police responded to an Old Navy Saturday night, where four people were injured after a vehicle drove into an Old Navy off of I-240 Westbound.

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m., when a vehicle drove into the glass perimeter of an Old Navy store front. The crash did not damage the overall structure of the store. 

The individuals involved in the crash all have non life threatening injuries. 

Police said they are unsure of what caused the accident. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available. 

