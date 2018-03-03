Senate votes; West Virginia teachers say strike won't end - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Senate votes; West Virginia teachers say strike won't end

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Power outages, flooding linger following powerful nor'easter

    Power outages, flooding linger following powerful nor'easter

    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:50 AM EST2018-03-04 10:50:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). A large wave crashes into a seawall in Winthrop, Mass., Saturday, March 3, 2018, a day after a nor'easter pounded the Atlantic coast. Officials in eastern Massachusetts, where dozens of people were rescued from high waters ove...(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). A large wave crashes into a seawall in Winthrop, Mass., Saturday, March 3, 2018, a day after a nor'easter pounded the Atlantic coast. Officials in eastern Massachusetts, where dozens of people were rescued from high waters ove...
    Utility crews are racing to restore power to more than 1.5 million homes and businesses days after a powerful storm caused flooding and wind damage from Virginia to Maine.More >>
    Utility crews are racing to restore power to more than 1.5 million homes and businesses days after a powerful storm caused flooding and wind damage from Virginia to Maine.More >>

  • Police investigate why student gunned down his parents

    Police investigate why student gunned down his parents

    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:50 AM EST2018-03-04 10:50:35 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...
    Investigators are trying to figure out why a Central Michigan University student charged with fatally shooting his parents acted so strangely the day before the killings that he was taken to a hospital.More >>
    Investigators are trying to figure out why a Central Michigan University student charged with fatally shooting his parents acted so strangely the day before the killings that he was taken to a hospital.More >>

  • Bill restricting gun purchases goes to Florida Senate

    Bill restricting gun purchases goes to Florida Senate

    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:42 AM EST2018-03-04 10:42:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, the Florida Senate chamber is darkened while a slideshow shows each person killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at the state Capitol in Tallahassee, Fl...(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, the Florida Senate chamber is darkened while a slideshow shows each person killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at the state Capitol in Tallahassee, Fl...
    Legislation to increase school safety and restrict gun purchases is going to Florida's Senate for a vote this week.More >>
    Legislation to increase school safety and restrict gun purchases is going to Florida's Senate for a vote this week.More >>
    •   

By MICHAEL VIRTANEN
Associated Press

Unions representing West Virginia teachers and service personnel said Saturday that they will stay out on strike after the state Senate voted to cut the 5 percent pay raise they had negotiated with Gov. Jim Justice.

In a joint statement, the American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia, West Virginia Education Association and the School Service Personnel Association said Senate President Mitch Carmichael and his leadership team had left them with no choice after they voted to reduce the raise to 4 percent.

The statement said all public schools in West Virginia would be closed again Monday "and remain closed until the Senate honors the agreement that was made."

The Republican-controlled Senate voted Saturday evening to approve the lower pay raise, bucking teachers, Republican Gov. Jim Justice and the Republican-controlled House, which approved the 5 percent raise on Wednesday. The two bills will now have to be reconciled. It was unclear how soon that process would begin.

The Senate's vote came as the teachers' strike rolled into its second weekend. Republican Sen. Greg Boso of Nicholas introduced the amendment to lower the raise, which the full Senate adopted by a vote of 19-15.

Senate Republicans have repeatedly emphasized exercising restraint with state spending, while agreeing that teachers and West Virginia's other public workers are all underpaid.

"That compensation increase is long overdue," said Sen. Charles Trump, a Berkeley Springs Republican. "We've been able to do this without tax increases."

Approving a 4 percent raise, instead of the 5 percent hike, will save the state $17 million, Boso said.

Democratic lawmakers said their Republican counterparts should approve the deal the governor negotiated with union leaders for a 5 percent raise.

"We're all caught up in our egos," said Democratic Sen. Douglas Facemire of Sutton. He noted the impact of the impasse on students, including those who depend on schools for their meals. "For 1 percent we're going to let kids go hungry," he said.

Hundreds of teachers and supporters, including students, rallied at the Capitol on Friday, the seventh day they've shuttered classrooms.

Teachers are protesting pay that's among the lowest in the nation, rising health care costs and a previously approved 2 percent raise for next year after four years without any increase.

Justice told school superintendents gathered at the Capitol on Friday that he believed the votes for the raise were there. One administrator noted the impasse is affecting 277,000 students and 35,000 employees.

Protesting teachers have argued that education in West Virginia - where more than 700 classrooms lack fully certified full-time teachers - needs to be a higher priority among politicians. Pay starts at about $33,000 a year, lower than in surrounding states.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.