Westbrook's 43 Points Lead Thunder Past Suns, 124-116

Russell Westbrook had 43 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 56 seconds to play, and the Oklahoma City Thunder scored the final 10 points of the game to escape with a 124-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.More >>
Another candidate sprung onto the Thunder’s buyout radar this morning when the Los Angeles Lakers waived Corey Brewer.More >>
Kendall Smith scored a career-high 25 points and Mitchell Solomon had 16 points and seven rebounds to help lead Oklahoma State to an 82-64 victory over No. 6 Kansas in the regular season finale for both teams on Saturday.More >>
Trae Young had 15 points and six assists in what might have been his final home game, and Oklahoma defeated Iowa State 81-60 on Friday night.More >>
The stage is set for a memorable senior day in Gallagher-Iba Arena.More >>
