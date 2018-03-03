Psychologist: Boy in crossbow killing can be rehabilitated - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Psychologist: Boy in crossbow killing can be rehabilitated

CHANDLER, Okla. (AP) - A psychologist says a 14-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder in the crossbow killing of a 10-year-old friend in Oklahoma can be rehabilitated if his case is diverted to juvenile court.

The death happened last fall in the small town of Chandler, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.

Authorities say 10-year-old Austin Almanza was fatally struck by an arrow, which traveled through his body and then pierced his 8-year-old brother in the arm.

Prosecutors charged the then-13-year-old boy as an adult, making him one of the youngest ever in Oklahoma to be charged as an adult with first-degree murder. A judge ordered a psychological evaluation in January.

The Oklahoman reports that the accused 14-year-old told a psychologist that he wished he could "trade places with" his victim.

