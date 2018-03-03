Authorities Respond To Reports Of Shots Fired Near White House - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Authorities Respond To Reports Of Shots Fired Near White House

Posted: Updated:

U.S. Secret Service on Saturday responded to reports of a person who "allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound" near the north fence line surrounding the White House, the U.S. Secret Service said. President Trump is currently in West Palm Beach.

The incident increased security at the White House, and reporters were temporarily sent down to the basement. 

The Secret Service tweeted that there were no other injuries.

CBS News captured photos of witnesses talking to law enforcement.

f4cb2172-a5a4-4335-ac13-0d78e7ef6380.jpg

The security scare came a little more than a week after a vehicle hit a security barrier near the White House, resulting in the arrest and charge of a 35-year-old driver. Tensions were heightened because Mr. Trump was home at the time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.