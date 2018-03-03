Authorities Respond To Reports Of Shots Fired Near White House

U.S. Secret Service on Saturday responded to reports of a person who "allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound" near the north fence line surrounding the White House, the U.S. Secret Service said. President Trump is currently in West Palm Beach.

The incident increased security at the White House, and reporters were temporarily sent down to the basement.

The Secret Service tweeted that there were no other injuries.

BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

UPDATE: No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

CBS News captured photos of witnesses talking to law enforcement.

The security scare came a little more than a week after a vehicle hit a security barrier near the White House, resulting in the arrest and charge of a 35-year-old driver. Tensions were heightened because Mr. Trump was home at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.