Oklahoma Highway Patrol: 2 killed in separate crashes

Oklahoma Highway Patrol: 2 killed in separate crashes

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a pair of separate crashes that left two people dead.

The patrol says a 6-year-old girl died after two vehicles collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Okmulgee County near Beggs.

Nineteen-year-old Angela D. Taylor died from her injuries early Saturday after being involved in a crash Friday morning near Milburn in Johnston County.

The patrol says the unidentified 6-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a truck in the intersection of State Highway 16 and U. S. 75.

In the earlier crash, the patrol says Taylor's vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a tractor-trailer. Both vehicles left the roadway after the impact, pinning Taylor's vehicle against a tree.

