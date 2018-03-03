California winter storm, avalanche leave 1 dead, 2 injured

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

The Colorado House has voted to expel a lawmaker over sexual misconduct allegations.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado state Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, listens during a debate in the chamber whether to expel the lawmaker over sexual misconduct allegations from his peers Friday, March 2, 2018, in the State Capitol in Denver. Af...

A winter storm that left a snowboarder dead and sent an avalanche tumbling down the slopes of a ski resort was hovering over Southern California, bringing the chance of more snow to the mountains.

(Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...

A Missouri inmate is waiting for the state's highest court to decide whether he'll be released from prison after a judge said his murder conviction should be thrown out.

(Laura Simon/The Southeast Missourian via AP). In this September 2016 photo, David Robinson poses for a portrait in the visiting area inside Jefferson City Correctional Center in Jefferson City, Mo. Robinson who has spent nearly two decades in prison f...

Public pressure against companies connected to the gun industry has hit an unlikely target: REI, the outdoors co-op better known for its public lands advocacy, liberal return policy and annual dividend for customers.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). The REI flagship store is shown Friday, March 2, 2018, in Seattle. The outdoor retailer says it's halting future orders of some popular brands, including CamelBak water carriers, Giro helmets and Camp Chef stoves, whose paren...

The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.

(Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File). FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, emergency personnel arrive at the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. The parents of a British tourist who di...

(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

Shared bikes that can be left wherever the rider ends up are helping more people get access to bikes while sometimes causing chaos.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, shared bikes ready to be used are lined up on a sidewalk by a popular tourist destination in Dallas. Shared bikes that can be left wherever the rider ends up are helping more people get access to t...

Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.

(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and businesses.

More flooding expected as deadly nor'easter moves out to sea

Legal challenges to a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote will go on trial in March in a case with national implications for voting rights.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP). In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Deptment fire fighter crosses Arroyo Paredon Creek in Santa Barbara County, Calif., on Friday,...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Greg Pickup, left, and Chris Bryan, visiting from Nottingham, England, carry umbrellas beneath rain clouds while visiting Tank Hill in San Francisco, Friday, March 2, 2018. In Northern California, a blizzard warning was in effect ...

(Randy Pench/The Sacramento Bee via AP). Heavy winds blow snow as Ryan Foster, 25, scrapes snow from his car in the parking lot where he lives at the Donner Summit Lodge in Norden on Thursday, March 1, 2018, near Donner Summit, Calif. A major winter st...

(Kirkwood Mountain Resort via AP). In this image provided by the Kirkwood Mountain Resort, fresh snow is cleared below a ski lift Friday, March 2, 2018, in Kirkwood, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, where snow was...

(Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...

By AMANDA LEE MYERS

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Heather Turping was snowboarding with her boyfriend when she heard someone scream "Avalanche!"

Then Turping, 39, saw "a cloud of snow coming down."

The avalanche that hit Friday at the Squaw Valley Ski Resort caught five people - one day after a snowboarder died there during a blizzard as a winter storm rolled through California.

The storm that steamrollered through the Sierra Nevada still threatened rain and snow through Saturday afternoon in Southern California, a few hundred miles away.

The National Weather Service said mountains in Ventura and Los Angeles counties could see up to a foot of new snow at higher elevations.

Other areas could see some showers before an eastward-moving low-pressure trough moved on but forecasters said it wouldn't be enough to cause major flooding.

That was a relief to residents of the coastal foothill town of Montecito, northwest of Los Angeles. The Santa Barbara County town was ravaged by mudslide in January that killed 21 people and inundated hundreds of homes.

Evacuation orders affecting up to 30,000 people on the south Santa Barbara County coast were issued Wednesday but lifted Friday after the worst of the rain passed without significant damage.

"We have come through this with minimal impact," said Rob Lewin, director of the county Office of Emergency management.

The Sierra Nevada avalanche Friday afternoon injured two people, one seriously. Three others escaped without being hurt.

Heather Turping saw the massive avalanche passed only a foot in front of her.

A woman screamed that her husband was missing and someone spotted a snowboard poking out of the snow.

"That's what saved his life," Turping said.

"I took my gloves off and I helped dig him out," she said. "When he got uncovered, a ski patroller said, 'You were under for six minutes.'"

The man wasn't seriously hurt and was able to snowboard back down the mountain, she said.

The skiers and snowboarders were within areas open to skiing at the time and the guests had been warned of the potential danger, Squaw Valley spokeswoman Liesl Hepburn said.

The resort used explosives and other tools to knock down snow to prevent avalanches throughout the day but the snowfall was heavy, she said.

"We had assessed the area to be safe to open to the public and unfortunately an avalanche did occur after that assessment was made," Hepburn said.

The avalanche occurred hours after the body of a missing snowboarder was found at the same resort.

Wenyu Zhang, 42, vanished Thursday as the region was hit by a blizzard packing winds gusting to nearly 150 mph (241 kph) over the ridge tops. It dumped 3 feet (1 meter) of snow in the mountains.

A blizzard warning expired Friday but whiteout conditions were still possible around Lake Tahoe, where a winter storm warning remained in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

___

Associated Press writer John Antczak in Los Angeles and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.