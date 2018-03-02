1 Resident, 4 Pets Treated After SW OKC House Fire

Crews responded to a house fire in SW Oklahoma City, Friday night.

According to OKCFD, firefighters responded to the fire at 10625 S. Broadway around 8:30 p.m. The residents reported a fire on the back porch.

Upon arrival, firefighters said the fire was spreading toward the attic area, but they were able to extinguish it quickly.

OKCFD says one resident of the home had a burn to the hand. There were also four pets (two cats and two dogs) that were treated at the scene, but all are responsive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

