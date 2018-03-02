ODOT: Closure 3 of 4 For I-235 Construction

A very busy stretch of I-235 is closed again this weekend.

The Oklahoma Department Of Transportation said all lanes of I-235, also known as "Broadway Extension", between North 36th Street and I-44 will be closed until 6 a.m. Monday.

This is the third of what will be four Broadway Extension lane closures during the present 88-million dollar I-235 widening project.

“Contractors will hang the beams at 50th Street, which is slated right now to open during the Summer,” said ODOT Spokesperson Terri Angier.

She said this same stretch of I-235 will be closed next weekend as well.

Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes, including I-35, I-44, Lake Hefner Parkway, and I-40. City streets like Classen, 23rd Street and Lincoln can also be utilized.

Read Related Story: I-235 Lanes Will Shut Down Friday Night Due To Construction