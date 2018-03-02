Spring Fever: Beautiful Saturday Ahead With Rain Chances Sunday

An outbreak of spring fever has been forecast for Oklahoma this weekend, but it's not without some rain chances, said News 9 meteorologist Justin Rudicel.
Highs will get into the upper 60s across most of the state Saturday with 70s in the northwest and a 76 forecast for Guymon in the Panhandle. A south breeze with a few clouds should be expected.
Rain chances return Sunday, with highest likelihoods forecast for southeastern Oklahoma. Oklahoma City has about a 40 percent chance of precipitation.
Expected totals range from about a half-inch in the far southeastern part of Oklahoma to less than a .1 of an inch in central Oklahoma.
Join Justin Rudicel for the full 9-day forecast on News 9 at 6 and 10 p.m.
