Spring Fever: Beautiful Saturday Ahead With Rain Chances Sunday

An outbreak of spring fever has been forecast for Oklahoma this weekend, but it's not without some rain chances, said News 9 meteorologist Justin Rudicel.

Highs will get into the upper 60s across most of the state Saturday with 70s in the northwest and a 76 forecast for Guymon in the Panhandle. A south breeze with a few clouds should be expected.

Rain chances return Sunday, with highest likelihoods forecast for southeastern Oklahoma. Oklahoma City has about a 40 percent chance of precipitation.

Expected totals range from about a half-inch in the far southeastern part of Oklahoma to less than a .1 of an inch in central Oklahoma.

