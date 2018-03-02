Edmond Great Horned Owlets Renested With Family

It was a week of one controversy after another at the state Capitol, from gun control and school consolidation bills to millions in misspent money, to a pastor who blames school shootings and natural disasters on gay marriage.More >>
It was a week of one controversy after another at the state Capitol, from gun control and school consolidation bills to millions in misspent money, to a pastor who blames school shootings and natural disasters on gay marriage.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.