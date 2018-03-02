Edmond Great Horned Owlets Renested With Family - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Edmond Great Horned Owlets Renested With Family

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

On Friday, OK WildCare renested two great horned owlets after they took a dangerous fall.

One of the owlets was found on the ground beneath the tree that holds their nest. Later, a second owlet fell to the ground.

The little owlets were only 1 week old, and due to their young age, it would have been unlikely for them to survive.

Fortunately for the little owlets, a team including Edmond Animal Control officer Robert Mitchel, came to their rescue. The owlets were observed and cared for at the WildCare foundation in Noble, Oklahoma.

Once officials at WildCare were confident with the owlets condition, they secured a new nest in the tree and reunite them with their entire family.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
