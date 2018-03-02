University overrules staff vote to revoke Trump's degree - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

University overrules staff vote to revoke Trump's degree

    •   

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) - Lehigh University's board of trustees will not revoke President Donald Trump's honorary degree after nearly two-thirds of the school's faculty voted to do so.

The board issued a statement Friday saying it is committed to demonstrating openness to a wide range of views.

A school committee announced Tuesday that about 300 faculty members voted in favor of a motion that said Trump has made statements that contradict the school's values.

The trustees previously denied a petition to rescind Trump's honorary degree in October.

The university awarded Trump the degree in 1988.

