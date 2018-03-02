Crunch Time: Cowboys Can Keep Tourney Hopes Alive With Win Against KU

Kaylee Jensen and Loryn Goodwin were named to the All-Big 12 First Team on Wednesday and Braxtin Miller received honorable mention recognition.More >>
Trae Young's stats are worthy of Player of the Year, but will his struggling team bring him down?More >>
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer cast doubt on Sam Bradford's recovery from knee surgery.More >>
A scheduling conflict with the Dodgers caused the Bedlam baseball series to relocate the April 27th contest.More >>
