Suspect Believed To Be UCO 'Campus Creep' In Custody

Police at the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) say they have apprehended the suspect connected to alleged sexually predatory behavior on campus.

News of the arrest was distributed by the official UCO Twitter page. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Curtis Redmond.

Several women reported being approached by Redmond in and around the UCO campus library on Wednesday. He is accused of using vulgar sexual language toward students and even forcibly kissing one woman.

Police were also told Redmond frequently harasses female employees at the Walmart near W. Danforth Road and N. Santa Fe Avenue.

Redmond was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one complaint of sexual battery. His bond was set at $5,000.

